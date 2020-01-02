1st ever Democratic women caucus formed in Monroe County Legislature

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four democratic women who will begin their respective two year terms in the Monroe County Legislature on Thursday have announced the formation of a Democratic Women’s Caucus.

It’s the first such caucus in Monroe County.

Rachel Barhart, Linda Hasman, Sabrina Lamar and Yversha Roman said they hope to amplify the voices of women in the legislature and local politics.

All four legislators will be speaking on Thursday at the swearing-in ceremony at the Monroe County Office Building, at 5:30 p.m.