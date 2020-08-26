Democratic differences: Tension in Monroe County Legislature boils over ahead of Election Commissioner vote

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A feud within the Democratic Monroe County Legislature is coming to a head.

Several Democratic legislators announced Wednesday a push to create their own Black and Asian caucus, one day after other members of the party attempted to remove Minority Leader Vince Felder from his position — and all of this taking place before Thursday’s meeting electing a new Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner.

Democratic Monroe County Legislators Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, Calvin Lee, Jr., Sabrina LaMar, and Frank Keophetlasy gathered at the County Legislative Chambers Wednesday to announce legislation to create a new caucus in Monroe County. Called the Black and Asian Democratic caucus, they say they’re not happy with the dynamic of the current legislature.

MORE | Democrats in Monroe County Legislature form new caucus following clash over leadership

“We will move the progressive democratic agenda through the creation of a new Black and Asian Democratic Caucus in the county legislature,” Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell said in during Wednesday’s press conference. “In many ways this caucus made us feel like we were in an abusive relationship. And the first thing you tell someone in an abusive relationship is to get out of that relationship. We’ve woken up and will no longer be taken for granted.”

This development follows Tuesday night’s calls to remove Felder as Minority Leader after an ongoing disagreement about a new Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner. Speaking with News 8 Wednesday, Felder says everything that is happening isn’t right.

MORE | Democrats clash over leadership in Monroe County Legislature

“I was ambushed and I think the administration was in on it,” Felder said. “Yes definitely, but the fact is the vote never took place.”

However, those who called for Felder’s removal say he needs to go because he’s not respecting what the party wants.

“He [Felder] created a crisis of leadership whereby not respecting the will of the caucus as our leader,” said Monroe County Legislator John Baynes.

MORE | Monroe County Democrats at odds over new Board of Elections commissioner selection process

The dust will hardly be settled before these Democrats meet again as the Monroe County Legislature is schedule to meet Thursday at 8 a.m. for a meeting on the appointment Jacklyn Ortiz as Elections Commissioner.

For more information on the Monroe County Legislature, visit this website.

Democrats in Monroe County Legislature announce new caucus

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.