Dana Balter leads John Katko, 45-42 percent

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – According to a new Siena College poll, Democratic challenger Dana Balter has a narrow three-point lead, 45-42 percent, over three-term Republican Representative John Katko. The poll was released Sunday.

Katko has a negative 39-49 percent favorability rating while Balter has a comparable negative 36-46 percent favorability rating.

In a survey from October 2018, Katko had a 48-39 percent favorability rating and Balter’s was negative 33-42 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 19-point lead, 53-34 percent, over President Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton beat Trump in the district in 2016 by four points.

Barack Obama won it by 16 points in 2012.

“In this closely watched rematch of a race that Katko won 53-47 percent in 2018, Balter narrowly leads Katko 45-42 percent. Balter leads among Democrats 80-14 percent, while Katko’s lead among Republicans is 74-14 percent. Katko has a small five-point lead with independents,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Balter has a wide 17-point lead in Syracuse and the two are essentially tied in the rest of Onondaga County, as well as in the portion of the district that includes Cayuga, Oswego and Wayne Counties.”