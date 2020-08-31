DA appears to prep for grand jury in Mayor Warren campaign finance investigation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — WXXI radio host Evan Dawson says he has been subpoenaed and was asked to confirm information for a grand jury in what appears to be an investigation by the Monroe County District Attorney into campaign finance issues linked to Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

News 8 has previously reported on issues that surrounded the financial interactions between a political action committee that supported Warren’s re-election bid for mayor and her campaign committee.

In those reports, Warren, a Democrat, blamed the issues on a PayPal error.

Dawson’s subpoena follows reports of a number of other subpoenas all seemingly attached to a case being built by Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, a Republican.

Dawson told News 8 the subpoena was in relation to one broadcast on “Connections with Evan Dawson,” in which Warren addressed the campaign finance allegations.

“It was made clear to me that they (the DA’s office) view some of her statements on that program as relevant to their investigation,” Dawson said.

Warren’s attorney Joe Damelio has consistently said he has yet to hear from the District Attorney’s office regarding this case.

Also, today, Mayor Warren responded to a question on the topic saying:

“I just think that this was a complaint done in my re-election campaign from 2017. We’re now in 2020 and this has just come to fruition. Ask yourself why? Come January I’ll be running for re-election and I believe this a political witch hunt. I think that it’s wrong, and I think that people have overstepped here, and my attorney’s plans on defending me to the fullest extent of the law. I think that it is imperative that the people in this community understand what is going on here and I would hope that our media would go and do their research and look into this. We are talking about something that happened or alleged to happen four years ago. All of a sudden now its coming to fruition right before I get ready to run for re-election. Ask yourself who is running against me and who are they tied to.”

The District Attorney’s office has declined to comment on these reports in the past.

To be clear, no charges have been filed against Warren or anyone else on her campaign team.