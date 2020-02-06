Cuomo appoints Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo as county clerk

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointed Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo as Monroe County Clerk on Thursday.

“I have an ambitious vision for the County Clerk’s Office, and working with our partners in government like County Executive Adam Bello I am confident we will continue to pull back the veil that has hidden County Government from the residents it serves for far too long,” Romeo said in a statement.

“County Government, including the Clerk’s Office, has tremendous opportunity to create tangible, positive change in our community and I look forward to being a part of this new era in Monroe County’s history.”

Cuomo called Romeo a true public servant in a statement.

“I am proud to appoint her Monroe County Clerk and I am confident that she will continue to do a great job working on behalf of the county residents.”

Monroe County GOP Chair Bill Napier released a statement on Thursday, saying the appointment is “appalling.”

“Jamie Romeo supported the law permitting the issuance of driver licenses to illegal aliens, along with a provision blocking Federal law enforcement from accessing New York driver license records. Just today, we learned of the disastrous consequence of Jamie Romeo’s support of this law. Due to the outrageous restrictions in the law, New Yorkers are now prohibited from participating in four of the five trusted traveler programs available to residents of every other state. The nation’s busiest land border crossing with Canada is just 70 miles from downtown Rochester. Jamie Romeo’s actions as a member of the Assembly have risked national security and resulted in travel and commerce restrictions making her unfit to serve as Monroe County Clerk.”

— Monroe County GOP Chair Bill Napier

Romeo represents the 136th district which includes Irondequoit, Brighton and parts of Rochester.

Before her election, she served as the chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee.