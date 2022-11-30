ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After months of back and forth, Monroe County legislators may have reached a possible resolution to their public fight over changing up the district’s legislative borders.

Legislature President and Democrat Sabrina LaMar is now backing a plan that would include six districts in which Black voters make up the majority.

Lamar, along with the support of Republicans in the legislature, had previous pushed a plan with five Black-majority districts. This was vetoed by Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. Lamar said this new plan incorporates Bello’s feedback.

Bello’s office did not immediately respond to request for comment on the new plan.

