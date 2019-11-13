WATCH LIVE: Bello addresses GOP attempt to reduce the power of County Executive

Editor’s note: Adam Bello’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EST.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Talk about a week of ups and downs.

Seven days ago Adam Bello was celebrating his victory over Cheryl Dinolfo in the race for Monroe County Executive.

Today he’ll hold a press conference from the County Office building at 11 a.m. to discuss a Republican attempt to subdue his office’s power.

The Monroe County Legislature met Tuesday and contained in a “Matters of Emergency” measure was a referral that would amend the Monroe County Charter to limit the power and independence of the County Executive.

By doing so, the law, called The CABLE Act of 2019, would skip the normal committee process and can be signed into law in December as a result, according to Monroe County Legislature Democratic Staff director Denis O’Brien.

“The fact that they [Republicans] did it the way they did it is a demonstration to the public that they knew what they were doing is wrong,” Bello said.

The Republicans maintain a majority on the county legislature, and if passed, Dinolfo would be able to sign the law before handing over power to Bello.

If the measure becomes law, Bello would lose his authority to create new positions and adjust county salaries. It would reduce Bello’s spending authority to $5,000 whereas Dinolfo was allotted up to $20,000 without legislature approval.

Bello’s budget would also be due a month earlier and the legislature would take away oversight on public works contracts and purchasing.

Monroe County Democrats released this statement:

“Tonight, the Monroe County Republican Legislature introduced a law in a desperate attempt to overturn the results of last week’s election. Adam Bello was elected on a promise of bringing new ideas, new energy and new leadership to County government.



Monroe County Republicans have once again shown they are more interested in protecting their friends than serving Monroe County residents. Proposing sweeping changes that would limit the power of the County Executive before Adam Bello takes office is an insult to Monroe County voters. We will do everything in our power to ensure this desperate attempt to subvert the results of the democratic process will not stand.”

When sworn into office, Bello will be the second Democrat in the county’s history to hold the seat, the last one in 1991.

“I want to thank the voters in Monroe County for placing their confidence and trust in me to lead this community. I’m looking forward to getting to work,” Bello said Wednesday morning, just a few hours after delivering a victory speech to supporters.

Current County Spokesperson Jesse Sleezer released a statement:

“The CABLE Act of 2019 ensures a co-equal branch of government providing residents across Monroe County greater transparency and oversight on how their tax dollars are spent. The County Executive respects and supports this legislation.”

Statement from Brian E. Marianetti, Republican Majority Leader of the Monroe County Legislature:

“The CABLE Act is an important step to ensure the Legislature will provide checks and balances to County government. This Legislation will allow important decisions to be fully vetted through the Legislative process and open to public input. This Legislation also ensures a smooth transition that allows all 29 Legislators to share their experience and knowledge with the new Administration. In fact, many of the pieces within this Legislation come from past proposals from the Minority. The Republican Majority looks forward to working with both the Minority and the incoming County Executive in 2020.” Brian Marianetti, Monroe County Legislature Majority Leader

