ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sandwiched between jokes referencing “wiener dogs” and local legislators weight, podcast co-hosts LaVelle Lewis and Councilman Jose Peo landed themselves in hot water with sexual comments about Peo’s coworker.



On the June 15 episode of Politically Correcting Peo, Lewis can be heard making jokes of a sexual nature about City Council Vice President Mary Lupien.

On Wednesday, Peo released an apology statement, and said that he would air a more in-depth address of the issue and apologize live at 8 p.m.

During their June 15 conversation about the “red haired flame,” Peo can be heard preemptively shrugging off the comments. “Its not me — I always get yelled at,” Peo said. “It has nothing to do with me.”

“I guarantee you if the ginger went out with me on a date, I guarantee you she’d let me beat it up the same day,” Lewis said about Lupien, insinuating the two would have sex.

“Would I want to beat it up? […] She couldn’t get it, she would get denied,” Lewis said, adding that Lupien would have to pay for dinner should the two go out. “Yo, you better use that tax money, f*** that.”

While Lupien is not mentioned by name in the video, Peo does name her in his June 29 apology.

Read the statement below:

Rochester, NY: Councilman Jose Peo has taken accountability and apologizes to

Councilmember Lupien for not ending the lewdness of his cohost in a 90 minute

Politically Correcting Podcast from 14 days ago.

But a simple apology means nothing when your actions don’t change, and that is

what he will do on his podcast, starting immediately. His final statement about this

issue will air LIVE tonight on his Politically Correcting Podcast at 8pm, where it

will be addressed right at the onset, and hopes that the historical friction between

his co-host Lavelle Lewis and Councilperson Lupien would end immediately and

amicably.

In 2019, Peo was elected to represent the Northwest District in the City of Rochester in a four-year term.