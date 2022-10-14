ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a partnership with Lifespan and the YMCA, Congressman Joe Morelle announced on Friday he is taking action to lower costs for senior citizens.

At a press conference, Morelle discussed lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing funding for home heating, and reiterated his commitment to protect Social Security and Medicare. He said that this will ease the financial burden for those on fixed incomes.

“That’s money, hopefully, back in people’s pockets,” Morelle said. “An ability to be able to take all the prescriptions that you need for your health, and not make decisions about whether you’re going to eat or take prescription drugs.”

This conference comes after Thursday’s announcement that the Social Security Administration implemented an 8.7% cost of living increase for seniors — which is the largest increase in over 40 years.