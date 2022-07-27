ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In the hopes to meet with the Rochester City Council, the leaders of some local neighborhood groups shared their frustrations about the increase in violence.

Many at the table on Wednesday night wondered out loud whether the city’s leaders truly cared about their plight. Some pointed to vacant houses and businesses being used as safe havens for criminals.

Others at the table wanted to know why more hasn’t been done to prevent crime in areas known for violence.

“You know what really bothers me? I put my life on the line out there walking up and down the streets and now they want to let it go back to where it came,” one person at the meeting said.

The people at the forum also wanted a breakdown of how the money being targeted for impoverished areas in Rochester is being spent.

A diverse group of business owners and residents called for an emergency meeting this week with the director of Neighborhood Services and the City Council — however that meeting was moved to next week.

In a letter to the city, the group wrote:

“After each shooting, our elected officials state the city administration and police alone can’t fix the gun and violence problems ‘without the public,’ “We are here, we are ready to help. But we want to know what you want specifically, in details from us the public.”