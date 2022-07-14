ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — City officials announced they are upgrading their system for resolving traffic tickets, online requests for records, and budget preparations.

Officials said that people who receive a ticket in the city can resolve them through an online traffic prosecutor. people can use the online platform to check the eligibility of the case, request a reduced plea or fine, and plead guilty and pay the fine.

Throughout the process, motorists are able to receive updates through email or text messages. The process is said to be similar to the in-person process and to be convenient for those who are unable to appear in person.

City officials also said they are upgrading the online Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) records-access system to be more reliable.

They are also working on a project for a new budgeting solution that is expected to be completed by Spring of 2023.