ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester is working to invest in an expansion at the Rochester Public Library to help homeless individuals and families.

According to Mayor Evans, the investments would be to expand the library’s Family Resource Center to help with critical family crisis services.

The library submitted a Request for Proposals to seek human service providers to connect people in need with services that can help them find housing, employment, and other resources.

The city is also seeking to help two agencies already providing services to the library expand their services. These organizations are Person Centered Housing Options and MC Collaborative.

According to the city, the Family Resource Center at the library already sees a growing number of parents and kids in need taking advantage of the social and emotional support resources — especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposals are due by Friday, November 17, according to city officials.