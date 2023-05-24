ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council voted to approve Mayor Malik Evans’ three legislative proposals to address the various housing issues in Rochester.

The council members voted to approve these plans during a city council meeting held Tuesday evening.

Mayor Evans first announced these plans back in April 2023. These plans include establishing a registry for vacant property owners, forming a bill of rights for landlords and tenants to clarify their rights and responsibilities, and establishing new fines for all property code violations and unauthorized demolitions.

The City Council amended the section of the Landlord-Tenant Bill of Rights so that it would be presented to the council every July for review. Councilmembers would then reflect on any changes and modifications made throughout the year up to that point.

These plans were created by Mayor Evans as city officials and firefighters dealt with code violations and fires in vacant homes. He said that the City of Rochester should not accept these properties.