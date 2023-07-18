ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s City Council will be holding a public meeting Tuesday night to vote on various proposals, including the purchase of a mobile gaming trailer.

The proposed Mobile Gaming Unit will be deployed by the Community Affairs Division. The trailer, which will cost $145,000, will feature TV screens, video game systems, and bench seating.

The purpose of the project, according to the proposal, will be to engage the city’s youth and to foster a positive relationship with police at various local events.

The Town of Greece launched its gaming trailer known as “Greece’s Gaming on the Go,” which was featured at some events around the town.

In addition to the gaming trailer, councilmembers will also be voting on whether or not to authorize the sale of four parking garages in the city — these being the Court Street Garage, the Washington Square Garage, the Mortimer Street Parking Garage, and the East End Parking Garage.

The proposed sale of the East End Parking Garage was made by the University of Rochester. If approved, UR will continue to operate the garage as a public parking facility.

Other topics the council plans to vote on other topics include overtime police service at RCSD, the receipt of a $60k body-worn camera grant, and renovation projects to various buildings in the city.

A full look at the City Council’s agenda can be found on the City of Rochester’s website.