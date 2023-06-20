ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Votes on new budgets for the City of Rochester and the Rochester City School District are happening Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The meeting and votes will take place at Rochester City Hall.

The proposed budget for the city calls for total spending of about $675 million, and the RCSD’s proposal is a little more than $1 billion — both include federal stimulus funds.

This comes after the Rochester City School District School Board approved a budget of over $983 million dollars in May, with funding plans for upgrading meal options, increasing family engagement, school beautification, summer programs, and more.

Rochester City budget proposal highlights:

Revenue adjustments are proposed to increase appropriations to the Police Department by $2,250,000. Rochester police say they have been impacted by significant personnel shortages and a need for overtime details.

The Inner Loop North Transformation Project: Includes transforming the remaining segment of the Inner Loop Expressway into an accessible and multi-modal boulevard within a restored urban street grid.

The Annual Parking Garage Repair & Reconstruction Project is proposed to preserve city garages’ safety, structural integrity, and service life.

Durand Eastman Park Beach has proposed site improvements, including an upgraded beach house.

Funding and agreements for the 2023 Summer Food Service Programs aim to provide city children aged 18 and under free breakfast and lunch.

The Blue Cross Arena plans to replace the existing floor tile in the main entrance lobby, stairs to the concourse level, and the concourse itself.

Housing and support services for homeless or at-risk individuals and families. This would include funding for organizations such as the House of Mercy, Veterans Outreach Center, The Center for Youth Services, and more.



Read more on the proposed budgets that will be voted on at Tuesday’s City Council meeting: