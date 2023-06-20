ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Votes on new budgets for the City of Rochester and the Rochester City School District are happening Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The meeting and votes will take place at Rochester City Hall.
The proposed budget for the city calls for total spending of about $675 million, and the RCSD’s proposal is a little more than $1 billion — both include federal stimulus funds.
This comes after the Rochester City School District School Board approved a budget of over $983 million dollars in May, with funding plans for upgrading meal options, increasing family engagement, school beautification, summer programs, and more.
Rochester City budget proposal highlights:
- Revenue adjustments are proposed to increase appropriations to the Police Department by $2,250,000.
- Rochester police say they have been impacted by significant personnel shortages and a need for overtime details.
- The Inner Loop North Transformation Project:
- Includes transforming the remaining segment of the Inner Loop Expressway into an accessible and multi-modal boulevard within a restored urban street grid.
- The Annual Parking Garage Repair & Reconstruction Project is proposed to preserve city garages’ safety, structural integrity, and service life.
- Durand Eastman Park Beach has proposed site improvements, including an upgraded beach house.
- Funding and agreements for the 2023 Summer Food Service Programs aim to provide city children aged 18 and under free breakfast and lunch.
- The Blue Cross Arena plans to replace the existing floor tile in the main entrance lobby, stairs to the concourse level, and the concourse itself.
- Housing and support services for homeless or at-risk individuals and families.
- This would include funding for organizations such as the House of Mercy, Veterans Outreach Center, The Center for Youth Services, and more.