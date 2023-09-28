Editor’s note: The full press conference can be viewed below.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department provided an update Thursday afternoon after an incident Monday evening when a man was shot during a fight with a Rochester police officer.

On that evening, officers were responding to Seventh Street for a ShotSpotter activation and found a truck with its lights off leaving the scene. After a chase, the truck crashed and the suspect ran off.

Officers chased the 26-year-old man into a backyard. Rochester police say for a moment, the officer lost sight of the suspect when he was then “ambushed and tackled to the ground.”

One officer tried to take him into custody, but the man fought him. According to RPD, while the officer was on the ground, the suspect began punching him in the head. RPD says the officer was struggling to get ahold of his taser.

The officer then was “impacted by the electrical shock of the taser,” which then fell to the ground.

After failing to tase him, RPD says that the officer fired his gun. The suspect was hit in the jaw after five rounds were fired. The suspect and the officer were hospitalized after the incident.

At the scene of the fight, police said a loaded handgun, suspected narcotics, the officer’s equipment, and pieces of the officer’s uniform were recovered.

The suspect, according to police, underwent surgery after arriving to the hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition, with injuries that are considered non-life threatening at this time.

The officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries — including a concussion from being struck in the head by the suspect. The officer also has bruising, as well as taser burns to his arm and chest, according to Rochester police.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

Rochester’s city leaders responded after this incident. Rochester City Councilmembers Stanley Martin and Kim Smith, along with Vice President Mary Lupien, released a statement offering their condolences to the man who was shot and are calling on the Police Accountability Board to investigate the body-cam footage:

“The news of yet another young man shot while fleeing an RPD officer has unfortunately become all too familiar in our city. This is not normal — it is unacceptable, and we reject all efforts by the RPD to make our community believe otherwise.“

The Rochester Locust Club has called the comments made by the three councilmembers disgusting and dangerous, while publicly calling for Rochester’s city leaders to denounce them:

There is a line that has been crossed between someone’s political speech and speech that is bigoted and dangerous. To single out an individual City employee, as well as the entire profession of police, with absolutely zero evidence is unethical. None of them were at this scene and none of them viewed the body worn camera footage even after it was offered for them to review well before they put out this statement.

The Monroe County Association of Chiefs of Police has also criticized the councilmembers’ statement, saying that they failed to account for residents in the community calling for more safety.

We think it is important, as chief executives, and for all police agencies in this region, to

take a stand and call out these individuals for their words and actions. All police officers

have been, and continue to be put at an even greater risk by anti-police sentiment,

espoused by some in government.

Councilmember LaShay D. Harris said she reviewed the body camera footage on Wednesday and applauded the work of the sergeant who helped the suspect after he was shot.

Sgt. Backus used his training learned from EMS to provide first response without prejudice. On behalf of the City of Rochester, I want to thank him for his life-saving efforts.

The Rochester Police Department says that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the incident and is asking the public to remain patient while that continues.

You can read all of the statements in their entirety below:

Statements from Vice President Mary Lupien and Councilmembers Stanley Martin and Kim Smith:

We share our deepest sympathies with the young man who was shot by the Rochester Police Department this week, and offer our condolences to his family. Following this traumatic incident, we can only hope for healing and recovery.

The news of yet another young man shot while fleeing an RPD officer has unfortunately become all too familiar in our city. This is not normal — it is unacceptable, and we reject all efforts by the RPD to make our community believe otherwise.

Media explanations alluding to former convictions and the possession of drugs do not address the potential loss of human life and are not satisfactory justification for shooting a fellow human being. Police are equipped with non-lethal weapons intended to preserve life, yet these shootings continue to occur, causing irreparable harm to the victims, their families and the Rochester community at large.

We grieve with all of our community members impacted by this shooting, and call on the RPD and Mayor Evans’ administration to turn over all body-worn camera footage to the Police Accountability Board in hopes of a transparent, community-led investigation.

Response from the Rochester Police Locust Club:

“The statement made by members of City Council is disgusting, vile, and dangerous to not only our members but to this community. To have elected officials stand in support of criminals who attack and try to kill police officers is unconscionable. We demand that the Mayor, Chief, and the rest of the City Council immediately denounce the statement of these three hate-filled Councilmembers.

There is a line that has been crossed between someone’s political speech and speech that is bigoted and dangerous. To single out an individual City employee, as well as the entire profession of police, with absolutely zero evidence is unethical. None of them were at this scene and none of them viewed the body worn camera footage even after it was offered for them to review well before they put out this statement.

Any investigation should be unbiased and based on facts, and all our members understand the need for criticism and critique. This statement by Councilmembers, however, without any evidence or facts, is simply criticism to drive their personal agendas. At a time when we are straining through the trial of the killer of our Brother Tony, this statement from Council is absolutely deplorable.”

Statement from Councilmember LaShay D. Harris:

Yesterday, September 27th, I reviewed the Rochester Police body camera footage along with preliminary investigational context regarding the officer-involved shooting on First Street.

One of the videos displayed first response medical efforts performed by Sgt. Greg Backus, a former paramedic who is now a sworn officer. Sgt. Backus arrived at the scene and immediately came to the aid of the man who needed emergency medical intervention. He performed a basic life support maneuver in opening the airway of the man involved in the officer involved shooting. Sgt. Backus continued to provide such care until the arrival of American Medical Response (AMR) paramedics.

His quick actions certainly led to the man’s survival.



Sgt. Backus used his training learned from EMS to provide first response without prejudice. On behalf of the City of Rochester, I want to thank him for his life saving efforts.

In regard to the overall incident, I am looking forward to what the final investigation reveals.

Statement from the Rochester Police Department:

“We are aware of public speculation into the events of Monday night. Anytime an Officer discharges their weapon, it is our responsibility to conduct a thorough investigation into the events. We anticipate releasing BWC footage in the coming days, as the investigation allows. We ask for patience as the investigation continues so that we are able to provide our community with the most thorough, complete information. Speculation, without viewing BWC video, surveillance video, or any other evidence is premature, irresponsible and dangerous to our community.”

Statement from the Police Accountability Board:

“The Police Accountability Board (PAB) is conducting an independent investigation into

the officer-involved shooting that took place on Monday, September 25. We have

submitted a request for information to the Rochester Police Department (RPD). The

PAB is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 585-428-9999.

Evidence can also be submitted online at rocpab.org/file-a-report.”