Cheryl Dinolfo exit interview: 1 on 1 with outgoing county executive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cheryl Dinolfo’s term as Monroe County Executive is coming to a close and Adam Bello is preparing to take over.

As her time in office comes to an end, Dinolfo sat down with News 8 to reflect on her accomplishments, what she’d do differently, and a whole lot more.

Kayla Green: Looking back on your term, what are you most proud of?

Cheryl Dinolfo: It’s been a whirlwind the past four years, and certainly the honor of a lifetime to represent the people of the county of Monroe. What I’m most proud of is everyday just doing a little bit more to help improve the lives of the people of this community, the families, the businesses.

Top priorities when I came in were certainly to make sure we were providing economic opportunity for everyone — so workforce development has been one of the foundational accomplishments of our administration. Making sure we’re providing job training with our Ladders Up, nationally-award job-training program.

Making sure that are finances are in good order. All A’s across the board from our credit ratings, our consecutive property rate cuts have been really great for this community. Our capitol projects, you think about the Seneca Park Zoo, the top tourist destination in the county. Our airport, the vibrancy of Monroe County, the front door of our community, from when you touch down to the time you get through the gates, you know this is an exciting place to be.

So these are some of the accomplishments over the last four years and I’ve just been really honored to represent this community and to make a difference.

KG: What’s the best part of this job?

CD: That’s easy, it’s the people. For me it’s always been people first. Over the last four years as county executive, and before that when I served in a different capacity, I always found a way to be out in the public and to put myself in places where people wouldn’t expect me to be.

People always told me “Why would you do that? Why would you grocery shop in all four corners of the county and the City of Rochester?” Because it gives you the opportunity to understance what people need, what people what, and to have that chance conversation with someone. To get to know the people in this community, because to me, that’s what it’s always been about — people first.

KG: What’s one thing you won’t miss about the job?

CD: Oh boy [laughs]. If I can think of one thing, it’s going to sound terrible, but not sleeping with my cell phone on. Got used to it when my kids were growing up and this is a 24-hour job and if there were 36 hours in a day, it’d be a 36-hour job, which is a good thing, but you have to be able to at least close your eyes a little bit.

KG: Is there anything you would’ve done differently if you could go back?

CD: You know — I talk about this all the time — you have a plan on what you want to accomplish and then you lay out the steps to get there. And there’s always opportunities to improve what you’re working on, so as I was county executive I was always looking at “What are we doing today?” and “What can we do better tomorrow?” So when you have that perspective you’re always looking forward.

If there’s one thing, it’s what I said a few minutes ago, for me, this career path, this passion, fighting for this community that I love was literally a 24-hour per day job. If I could change something I would make it 36 hours because there’s always work to be done and that’s the beauty of having this position.

KG: What’s something that people may not know about this job?

CD: You know, being county executive, you’re the fighter for everybody. Every person matters. Every issue is important. It’s a lot of balancing, but it’s mostly about making sure that you’re taking into consideration every single person and putting people first.

The other part is that it’s the government which touches people the most, the services people rely on, the county to help them with, but there’s outside influences too. When people look at county government, they may or may not know the impact the state has on county government, so I always advocated and fought for Monroe County first.

KG: Speaking of the state, there’s currently seven vacancies in the state senate left by Republicans not running for reelection, including a few locally. Why do you think that is, and do you see a future for yourself there?

CD: Well when I think locally, two giants in this community, Joe Robach and Rich Funke, they have literally served all of their adult life in some capacity. Joe from right out of college all the way through until today, and that’s a long time to be fighting for Monroe County. And Rich, he served with the State Senate with distinction certainly, but his years on television, he wasn’t just a person in front of a microphone, he was a community advocate for years and years and years. So on behalf of a grateful county we say a huge thank you to both of those gentlemen.

I’m flattered that my name’s been tossed around for a senate race, but I would not anticipate seeing my name on the ballot in 2020. I’m going to take a little pause and weigh some options that I am considering right now, and what does the next chapter of my life look like and what ways can I continue to make a difference in this community.

I’m going to be looking at different options that look at the skill sets that I can provide for this community, making sure people are working, that businesses prosper, that our familes are doing well, but these are things that can be done in the public and private sector, and I wouldn’t expect my name to be on the ballot in 2020.

KG: Where does the Green Light lawsuit stand?

CD: The lawsuit is still pending, it will be heard at the beginning of next year, so we’ll see where that goes. I know other municipalities have similar lawsuits. I think there’s a real constitutional issue about unequal treatment and I think that needs to be resolved, so we’ll see what happens. I’ve said this since day 1, immigration is a federal issue and needs to be solved at the federal level.

KG: There was a lot of talk and some pushback around the first responders harassment law so why did you decide to sign it?

CD: The intent of the first responder’s harassment law was to protect first responders. Whether you are a police officer, firefighter, ambulance driver — these people are putting their lives on the line every day for public safety. So the other half of the equation is to make sure people who are receiving those services — somebody comes to your house, you need help, you call 911 — you want to make sure that when the first responder arrives, they’re able to do their job to save your life, to protect the public that way.

So the intent of the law is to protect not only the first responders, but also the public in their time of need. So that’s the intent of the legislation, I know it was proposed back in October, and there was a lot of time to weigh in and offer suggestions, and there will be an opportunity in the legislature come January if they wish to make changes.

KG: When people were protesting the law, did it sway you at all?

CD: Anytime anyone has an opinion, concern, or suggestion, your role as an elected official is to listen to those comments and concerns — this is a democracy. I always encourage people to speak out. Let people know what’s on your mind, it’s part of the civic responsibility.

But equally, we heard from people who were supportive of the legislation as well, so certainly for everyone who came to the county office building I welcome them to continue, but we heard from people who were very supportive of the legislation as well.

KG: What are your thoughts on the ongoing impeachment process?

CD: You know, I’ve always focused on Monroe County — Monroe County first. We have national politics, obviously, and national politics will find their way into local politics and it influences voting patterns for sure, but what’s most important to me is what’s happening in our county, what’s happening where we can make the most difference.

When you think about the 750,000 residents of Monroe County, what impacts them the most is what’s happening around them. What are we doing each and every day to make their lives better? That’s always been my focus, the local level. Then above that is the state level to make sure we’re providing a check and balance to policies and procedures that come from the state to the county.

KG: Do you think what the president did is an impeachable offense?

CD: You know I haven’t delved into who said what, when, and where. There’s an awfully lot of politics going on right now and I hope we as a nation can find ways to move forward, regardless of idealogy or affiliation, to work together in this great country because things work better when we pull the nastiness out and focus on what really matters.

So when I look at what’s going on nationally, there’s a lot of rhetoric, there’s a lot of accusation. I’m sure they’ll figure it out in Washington, but my hope is they can somehow, both sides, pull back on the nastiness and figure out how to serve the people of the United States of America.

KG: So what advice would you give to Adam Bello?

CD: You know, it’s the same advice I give to myself every day, and that’s people first. The politics, what’s happening nationally, at the state, around you — there’s always going to be activity, and conversation, and opinions swirling around you, but you have to make your decisions based on the people that have supported you. The 750,000 county residents who are counting on you. So put people first, try your very best, and the rest will work itself out.

And I would leave him with this: This community is the best. The strength of the people who live here and who call Monroe County home, and so when you put people first all good things happen.

KG: What would be your message to Monroe County as a whole as you leave this job?

CD: I can’t thank you enough, for your trust and your faith, and your support in me as your county executive for the last four years. It’s certainly been the honor of a lifetime, but more than that, for me, I want the people to know that I have enjoyed working with them and they’re always in my heart.

KG: How do you think this job has changed you personally?

CD: Wow, that’s a great question. So, it has really set the passion that was inside of me always for this community to a whole other level. When you realize what you can do, to really make a difference to those who call Monroe County home, the possibilities are limitless.

So what it has changed in me — is I’ve always been a person who rolls up their sleeves, gets the job done, kind of no nonsense, see what needs to be done, get it done, and go on to the next thing, and I think a lot would agree. But the other part of me is just that, the love of the people who are here and the opportunity to have those relationships and work with this community is something I’ll never forget.