Dinolfo outspending Bello by more than $75,000 in race for Monroe County Executive

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello (left) and Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo (right) will square off on Election Day.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and her opponent, current County Clerk Adam Bello, are taking different strategies went it comes to campaign marketing.

With just a few weeks until Election Day, both Bello and Dinolfo are ramping up their advertising, but overall Dinolfo is outspending Bello by more than $75,0000.

Since September 1, Dinolfo’s campaign has spent $128,379. In that same time period, Bello’s campaign has spent $50,542, according to figures collected by the New York State Board of Elections.

Dinolfo’s campaign has focused most of the efforts on TV adds, with $60,635 spent since September 17. Dinolfo’s team also spent $43,741 for a September 3 “marketing and strategy meeting.”

Dinolfo’s campaign has also spent $16,002.90 on graphics, and $3,5690.40 to the United States Post Office for mailers.

The current county executive’s marketing focus is vastly different than her challenger’s.

Bello’s campaign has made digital advertising a priority, with $13,400 spent on just digital ads in August, and $25,000 spent on TV and digital ads since September 20.

All that spending doesn’t mean the ads will slow down as Election Day draws near. As of October 17, Dinolfo’s campaign still has $370,959 in the war chest, compared to Bello’s $210,319.

So whether it’s TV commercials, internet pop-up ads, or even old fashioned lawn signs, don’t expect the campaign season to slow down anytime soon.

For the full list of candidates running in active races throughout Monroe County, check out our 2019 Election Day voter guide.

Dinolfo campaign spending

Bello campaign spending

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have reactions and analysis from political consultants about campaign spending later today.