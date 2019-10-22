BOE: Number of registered democrats outside Rochester is rising

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Board of Elections say the number of registered Democrats is rising in towns around Rochester and neighboring communities

The question is, how will these changes affect local races?

Elections Commissioner Colleen Anderson said people are turning to the Democratic party because they have more progressive views.

According to Anderson, there are more than 400,000 registered voters in Monroe County. She said the city has always been dominated by Democrats and the adjacent towns are usually Republican — but now things are changing.

Anderson said the upcoming presidential race may be the reason.

“When I look at it and say that we are coming up on a presidential year and there is going to be a presidential primary in April and people are looking at what’s going on, they don’t like what’s going on across the nation,” said Anderson. “It could be across the county. I can’t say that, but I know people are unhappy of what’s going on in the nation and want to be a part of the presidential primary.”

Early voting begins on Saturday and will tun through November 3.

Local residents will be deciding on county executive and district attorney in this year’s November 5 election, among other city, town and county races.

For the full list of candidates running in active races throughout Monroe County, check out our 2019 Election Day voter guide.