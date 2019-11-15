Adam Bello announces county executive transition team

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive-elect Adam Bello has announced his transition team.

Chamber of Commerce President Bob Duffy will lead that team — with Jerome Underwood of Action for a Better Community, Fran Weisberg, the former head of United Way and a longtime community leader.

The committee will look into critical issues in Monroe County and make recommendations to Bello.

The committee comes just a couple days after the controversial CABLE Act was introduced.

There will be five subcommittees — including economic developments, human services, public safety, infrastructure and administration.

Other county leaders will co-chair those subcommittees, including Red Wings President Naomi Silver, City Councilman Willie Lightfoot and Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter.

“We’re going to do this as long as it takes to make sure we do this right,” Bello said.

“This is a unique opportunity that we haven’t had in quite some time in Monroe County to really re-imagine how this government works. “

Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley will serve as the commission’s executive director.

Bello will take office in January.