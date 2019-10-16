Barnhart joins press team for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21) has joined the press team for a Democratic presidential candidate.

Barnhart, a former TV journalist, was named a Deputy Press Secretary for Andrew Yang’s New York operations Tuesday morning, hours before Yang took to the debate state with other presidential hopefuls.

“I’m excited to be part of a campaign with so much momentum. Andrew Yang showed last night that he’s pushing an important conversations about the future of our country,” Barnhart said.

The Monroe County Democratic Party’s 21st Legislature District Committee voted unanimously last month night to appoint Rachel Barnhart to to the county legislature.

Barnhart, who won the Democratic Primary for the seat in June, will fill the term of Mark Muoio, who recently resigned from the county legislature. The term runs through 2019.

However, Barnhart is likely to maintain the seat after the general election in November as there is no Republican candidate running. Victor Sanchez, who lost the primary to Barnhart in June, is running on a third party line for the Working Families Party, but he has said publicly that he is not campaigning.

