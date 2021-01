ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Attorney Leticia Astacio has announced her bid for Rochester City Council in a Facebook post.

The former city court judge said she is committed to providing equal access to the law, affordable housing and substance abuse treatment to Rochesterians.

Astacio is running as a democrat.

Earlier in 2019, she ran for Rochester City Council, but lost the Democratic primary in June to current Northwest District representative Jose Peo.