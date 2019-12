ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo signed a controversial bill into law that would make it illegal to annoy or harass police officers and first responders.

Opponents of the bill argued the language is vague, and unconstitutional. The bill says that “harassment” can be anything from annoying a first responder to assault one. Punishments include jail time and up to a $5,000 fine.