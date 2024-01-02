ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Assemblymember Marjorie Byrnes announced she will not be seeking re-election.

At a press conference, Assemblymember Byrnes said that she is finishing her third and final term in the New York Assembly.

“The people I represent aren’t constituents, they are friends,” said Byrnes. “What it comes down to is that the Assembly calendar requires you to be in Albany extensively between January and June. At this point in our lives, it’s time to spend more time with family.”

She was elected to the State Assembly on November 6, 2018. Prior to this, Byrnes worked as an attorney for over 30 years and served as a judge for the Rochester City Court. She also worked as a court attorney to Livingston County Court Judge Dennis S. Cohen before retiring from the state court system in 2017.

Senator Pam Helming released a statement about Byrnes, calling her a true public servant:

“Assemblywoman Byrnes is a true public servant and I know her service to our

communities will continue long after she leaves the Assembly. She has been an

incredible partner to me, especially throughout 2023 as I represented Livingston County

for the first time. Marge has the admirable quality of being down-to-earth yet fearless in

her conviction to fight for what she believes in, and for the constituents I know she has

been honored to represent.“