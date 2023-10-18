ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Arguments will be heard in an appeals case to decide whether the Police Accountability Board is allowed to penalize Rochester police officers.

The Rochester Police Locust Club, the union for Rochester police officers and city representatives, will be making their arguments to challenge the amendment that initially gave the PAB that ability.

According to the lawsuit, Rochester City Council is working to reinstate a 2019 amendment that created the PAB — specifically, the amendment gave the board the power to discipline RPD officers. This amendment passed without negotiation with the Locust Club.

The Rochester Police Locust Club, the union of RPD, filed a lawsuit not long after the amendment passed, arguing that it was invalid and that it violates Taylor Law. Lower courts ruled in favor of the Locust Club.

According to the Court of Appeals, Taylor Law was amended in 1967 which required collective bargaining over the terms of conditions of employment, but a 1907 charter gave city officials control of police discipline. Those provisions were repealed in 1985 by the City Council.

The matter is set to be argued on Wednesday, October 18. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.