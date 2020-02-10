April 28th officially designated as date for special election in NY-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday officially designated April 28th as the date for an election to fill the seat left vacant when Chris Collins resigned, and was subsequently convicted.

The 27th District reaches across eight Western New York counties, from the suburbs of Buffalo to outside of Rochester.

Former Rep. Chris Collins pleaded guilty to two charges: Conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI. He was sentenced to 26 months for his conviction on conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI.

Collins was elected as a Republican four times to Congress for NY-27, and most recently he narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Nate McMurray for the district’s seat.

