Alex Yudelson to challenge Harry Bronson for state assembly seat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Assemblyman Harry Bronson (D-138) will have a primary challenge in 2020.

Alex Yudelson, current Chief of Staff for Mayor Lovely Warren and former aide for President Barack Obama, announced his intentions to run for the assembly on Twitter Monday night.

I’m running for State Assembly (138th District) because for too long, special interests in Albany have stopped our community from unlocking its full potential. I hope you’ll join me in the fight for Rochester’s future: https://t.co/USAsGWYmpR pic.twitter.com/rvbXndhGEO — Alex Yudelson (@AlexYudelson) December 10, 2019

Bronson has represented the district since 2010. Bronson, who was the first openly gay member of the New York State Legislature from upstate New York, also owns Equal Grounds Coffehouse in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood.

Three weeks ago, Bronson announced his own campaign for re-election. He held a press conference on November 17 at the UAW Local 1097 in Rochester on Dewey Avenue.

Bronson has consistently won reelection, including in 2016 when he faced a primary challenge from current Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21).

The 138th district encompasses parts of the city of Rochester as well as the towns and villages of Chili and Henrietta.

Yudelson announces