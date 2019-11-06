WATCH LIVE: Monroe County Executive elect Adam Bello gives victory speech

Editor’s note: For all local election results, visit Your Local Election Headquarters.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a new Monroe County Executive.

Democrat Adam Bello defeated Republican incumbent Cheryl Dinolfo.

Bello carried 51% of the vote with 99% precincts reported.

Bello will become the first Democratic Monroe County Executive since 1991.

Before winning the race for County Clerk, Adam Bello served as Irondequoit Town Supervisor.

