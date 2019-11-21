Absentee results: Final ballots counted for Monroe County 2019 elections

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Affidavit and absentee paper ballots for the 2019 elections were counted Thursday afternoon by Monroe County Board of Elections officials.

Over 53,000 ballots were counted — which will be added to the total votes from the general 5 election earlier this month.

More info: Full 2019 elections results

The numbers impacted the outcome of eight county races that were close after election day.

Ahead of the absentee ballot counting, it was a close race for the 13th district seat in the Monore County Legislature. Democrat Michael Yudelson held the lead by only 45 votes after the Nov. 5 election.

Yudelson was challenged by republican Matthew Borkowski and ultimately kept the lead after final numbers were in.

Yudelson received 131 votes on Thursday, Borkowski walked away with 105 absentee and affidavit votes.

Absentee results — Monroe County elections 2019

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have a full report on absentee ballot counting later today.