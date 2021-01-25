6-term incumbent Penfield Supervisor Tony LaFountain not seeking re-election in 2021

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Penfield Town Supervisor Tony LaFountain announced he’s not running for re-election in November. LaFountain has served as an elected official for 36 years, including 12 years as Penfield town supervisor.

He started his career right out of college in 1975 working in the Penfield department of public works. Now, he’ll end it in the same town.

“That’s pretty special because I’ve had the opportunity to do so many things to represent our residents and to hold different offices and it’s just been wonderful,” LaFountain said.

His past five races— he ran unopposed, an indicator of Penfield’s strong support. He said family and a strong belief in term limits are two reasons he’s decided to pass the baton.

“I think it’s good to get some fresh ideas in and it’s a perfect time,” he said. “I wanted to give myself an opportunity to spend a little more quality time with my wife who over the years has certainly had my back with a lot of functions with daughters and granddaughters I probably didn’t get a chance to get to.”

Some of his proudest accomplishments include the Energy and Environmental Advisory Committee, the town’s high credit rating, and making moves now to benefit residents for years to come.

“Oe were one of the first towns to do an active recycling program and I wanted and believed we could take it a lot further and so we got into that we had three solar projects. Sustainability is gonna be the key, we have to continue to work on that.”

Before leaving, LaFountain said he wants to set the plans for the new DPW facility in motion and make sure the Community Choice Aggregation program is ready to go. What he’ll miss most about the job is the people.

“It’ll be all about the people, we have a staff here in Penfield that’s second to none.”

He also says he looks forward to doing volunteer work in Penfield after retiring.