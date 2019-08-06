Skip to content
Local Politics
Adam Bello proposes new law to prevent gun shop thefts
Rachel Barnhart appointed to Monroe County Legislature
City of Rochester calls for more early voting poll locations
New bill seeks to impose term limits for state legislature
Bello calling on county for more funding for early voting locations
More Local Politics Headlines
County Executive candidate Bello announces plan for Perinton landfill
Bello promises more work on zombie homes if elected for county executive
County Exec. Candidate Adam Bello announces early intervention plan
Rep. Morelle calls on DirecTV to end blackout of local TV stations
Monroe County’s lawsuit over Green Light Bill moving forward
Barnhart, Dinolfo win, Astacio loses and more primary results
Dinolfo and Bello to face off in Independence Party of New York primary
Candidate says ‘process is flawed’ on temporary appointment to Rochester City Council
Willie Lightfoot named Vice President of Rochester City Council
Objections filed against Leticia Astacio’s petition to run for Rochester City Council
