1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Test maker targeted by FDA says it responded to US concerns

Health
Posted: / Updated:
Food & Drug Administration campus

FILE – This Oct. 14, 2015 file photo shows the Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md. On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the FDA said it has sent warning letters to three companies for marketing adulterated and misbranded COVID-19 antibody tests. The companies targeted by FDA include: Medakit Ltd. of Hong Kong, Antibodiescheck.com of the United Arab Emirates and Sonrisa Family Dental D.B.A. My COVID19 Club of Chicago. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

WASHINGTON (AP) — A company targeted by the Food and Drug Administration for selling unauthorized coronavirus antibody tests says it has responded to regulators’ concerns, though it has no business operations in the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it had sent warning letters to three companies selling at-home blood tests, none of which have been reviewed or authorized by the agency. At-home testing can carry extra risks for patients due to the risk of faulty results. The FDA has not authorized any COVID-19 test to be used completely at home

A representative for Hong Kong-based Medakit Ltd. said Wednesday via email it responded to the agency’s letter with a series of steps, including blocking U.S. purchases from its website and adding a disclaimer that its products have not been reviewed or approved by the FDA. Additionally the company said it is reviewing the promotional language it uses for the test, which it said is only intended for use by health professionals, not consumers.

The company said it mostly operates in Europe and has no business presence in the U.S.

The warning letters come as FDA tries to police dozens of antibody tests that the agency allowed onto the market earlier this year without evidence that they worked. After coming under fire from experts and members of Congress, the FDA changed course last month, telling companies to submit testing data to remain on the market.

Antibody tests are different from the nasal swab tests used to diagnose most active infections. The tests instead look for blood proteins called antibodies, which indicate someone had a previous infection. Most of the tests use a finger-prick of blood on a test strip.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss