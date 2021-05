A consistent, cold rain has been falling across the entire region pretty much all day long. Temperatures are in the 40s and wind chills are in the 30s for some. It sure hasn't felt like we're 4 days away from the start of meteorological summer, but we'll eventually see rain chances go down and temperatures go up heading into next week. Patience will be key.

Moderate rain likely lasts through the evening and carries us into the overnight while rain slowly becomes more scattered after midnight. Temperatures will remain cool in the 40s before we see a slight recovery on Saturday with highs in the 50s. Here's how the rain chances go into the weekend: