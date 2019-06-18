Lilac Festival Click Here to Check out the Official Rochester Lilac Festival Website! Lilac Festival Stories News 8 celebrates the start of the Lilac Festival Officials mark start of Lilac Festival in Rochester Crews prep ahead of start of Lilac Festival Rochester street artist Dellarious designs first-ever Lilac Festival music poster News 8 to host Amazing Race auditions during Lilac Festival in Rochester on Wednesday News 8 to host Amazing Race auditions during Lilac Festival in Rochester Lilac Festival 2019 dates announced Auditions for ‘The Amazing Race’ held at Lilac Festival Comedian Orny Adams, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas perform at Lilac Festival Wednesday Is it li-lack or li-lock? More Lilac Festival