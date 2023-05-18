ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival has returned to Highland Park — and News 8 is here to cover each of the 10 days of the festival.

Throughout the days of the festival, we will be posting special activities and musical performances that you can expect on this day of the festival.

Highland Park April 18, 2023

Here are the musical performances you can expect to see on the evening of Thursday, May 18, 2023!

Musical performances: Supporting talent: Mothership at 4 p.m. and Stunt Double at 5:30 p.m. Headliners: Almost Queen at 7 p.m.



