ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival has returned to Highland Park — and News 8 is here to cover each of the 10 days of the festival.

Today — May 21, 2023 — is the final day of the festival. If you haven’t checked out the large array of bushes and lilacs or any of the events and vendors, this will be your last chance to do so.

For the last time this year, here are the last few events and concerts to wrap up the festival:

Presented by the JCC of Greater Rochester, the annual Lilac 5K and 10K will kick off the warm weather of May. After running through the suburbs of Brighton and finishing on festival grounds, participants can enjoy the post-race party complete with food, mimosas, and music. Those who wish to register last minute can do so by clicking here. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and the 10K begins at 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Routes for the races can be found here.

For more information on parking and a map of the festival grounds, check out our festival guide by clicking here.