ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival has returned to Highland Park — and News 8 is here to cover each of the 10 days of the festival.

Throughout the days of the festival, we will be posting special activities and musical performances that you can expect on this day of the festival.

Today is the second-to-last day of this year’s Rochester Lilac Festival! Both today and May 21 will be chock-full of events and musical performances to end this year’s festival with a bang!

But first, here are the events and performances for today — Saturday, May 20, 2023!

Making a comeback for the final two days of the festival — Art in the Park will return to showcase the works of various artists from around the country. The art show will go from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. If you can’t make it to this one, tomorrow is your last chance to make it to the show!

The Lilac Health and Wellness Expo will first open today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will feature personal development, weight loss, and nutrition products. The expo will also open tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Speaking of health and wellness, there will also be a "Flower Fitness" event with a schedule that goes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. featuring a variety of fitness routines. More fitness routines will be held tomorrow as well.

In the afternoon, the Rochester Lilac Craft Beer Expo will take place between 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and then later in the evening from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., featuring local beers and craft ciders. Much like the Wine Tasting Expo, you can purchase a VIP ticket for $70 for the event and arrive one hour early. Otherwise, general admission is $55.

Music performances: Supporting talent: Hello City at 2 p.m. and The Medicinals at 3:30 p.m. Headliners: Shamarr Allen at 5 p.m. and Big Eyed Phish at 7 p.m.



For a full look at the entire schedule, as well as parking and a map of the festival grounds, check out our Lilac Festival visitors’ guide here.