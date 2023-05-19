ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival has returned to Highland Park — and News 8 is here to cover each of the 10 days of the festival.

Throughout the days of the festival, we will be posting special activities and musical performances that you can expect on this day of the festival.

Highland Park April 18, 2023

We’re almost nearing the last few days of the festival, so if you haven’t visited yet, make sure you do so before it ends on May 21. The next two days will have a ton of special events to take part in!

Now onto the musical performances for today — Friday, May 19, 2023!

Musical performances: Supporting talent: Steve Grills and the Roadmasters at 3:45 p.m. Headliners: The Founders at 5 p.m. and The Record Company at 7 p.m.



For a full look at the entire schedule, as well as parking and a map of the festival grounds, check out our Lilac Festival visitors’ guide here.