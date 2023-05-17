ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival has returned to Highland Park — and News 8 is here to cover each of the 10 days of the festival.

Throughout the days of the festival, we will be posting special activities and musical performances that you can expect on this day of the festival.

Here is what you can expect from today — May 17, 2023!

Today is Senior’s Day — Festival organizers say that the event will be at a slower pace than normal. In addition, special entertainment will be set up at the Main Stage for seniors visiting the festival at 10:30 a.m. and there will be a senior discount on lunches.

Supporting talent: Inside Out at 4 p.m. and Root Shock at 5:30 p.m.

and at Headliners: Blue Sky Brothers at 7 p.m.

For a full look at the entire schedule, as well as parking and a map of the festival grounds, check out our Lilac Festival visitors’ guide here.