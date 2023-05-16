ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival has returned to Highland Park — and News 8 is here to cover each of the 10 days of the festival.

Throughout the days of the festival, we will be posting special activities and musical performances that you can expect on this day of the festival.

Highland Park April 18, 2023

Here is a look at the day’s musical performances for this date — Tuesday, May 16, 2023!

Musical performances: Supporting talent: Diggler’s Bridge at 4 p.m. and Organ Fairchild at 5:30 p.m. Headliners: Sam Grisman Project presents the music of Garcia/Grisman at 7 p.m.



For a full look at the entire schedule, as well as parking and a map of the festival grounds, check out our Lilac Festival visitors’ guide here.