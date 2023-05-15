ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival has returned to Highland Park — and News 8 is here to cover each of the 10 days of the festival.

Throughout the days of the festival, we will be posting special activities and musical performances that you can expect on this day of the festival.

(John Kucko / News 8 WROC)

Here are the musical performances you can expect for today — Monday, May 15, 2023!

But first — it should be noted that for all concerts on this day, all proceeds made from the sale of VIP tickets will be donated to 490Farmers — a local organization aimed at addressing food insecurity through urban agriculture.

Musical performances: Supporting talent: Big Blue House at 4 p.m. and Public Water Supply at 5:15 p.m. Headliners: Mikaela Davis at 7 p.m.



For a full look at the entire schedule, as well as parking and a map of the festival grounds, check out our Lilac Festival visitors’ guide here.