ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival has returned to Highland Park — and News 8 is here to cover each of the 10 days of the festival.

Throughout the days of the festival, we will be posting special activities and musical performances that you can expect on this day of the festival.

(John Kucko / News 8 WROC)

Here are the events and musical performances you can expect for today — Sunday, May 14, 2023!

Continuing from yesterday is the Art in the Park art show! You will be able take a look at the paintings , woodwork , and many other works that artists from across the United States are displaying. The event today takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is still located down South Avenue. If you missed out on this show, don’t fret — Art in the Park will return Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Musical performances: Supporting talent: Sofrito at 1 p.m. and BB Dang at 2:30 p.m. Headliners: The Iguanas at 4 p.m. and the Seven Wonders at 6 p.m.



For a full look at the entire schedule, as well as parking and a map of the festival grounds, check out our Lilac Festival visitors’ guide here.