ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival has returned to Highland Park — and News 8 is here to cover each of the 10 days of the festival.

Throughout the days of the festival, we will be posting special activities and musical performances that you can expect on this day of the festival.

The Lilac Parade in 2022 (News 8 WROC Photo)

Here are the events and performances you can expect on the festival’s second day — May 13, 2023:

Starting at 10:00 a.m. , Art in the Park — described as a “juried art show” — takes place on South Avenue. The show will feature works such as clothing, jewelry, paintings, ceramics, etc. The show will end at 6 p.m. and continue the next day .

, Art in the Park — described as a “juried art show” — takes place on The show will feature works such as clothing, jewelry, paintings, ceramics, etc. The show will at and continue . At 10:30 a.m. , the Lilac Parade will begin — the parade will start on South Ave. at Science Pkwy before heading towards Highland Ave. The parade will end on Goodman St.

, the will begin — the parade will start on at before heading towards The parade will end on The 2023 Lilac Wine Tasting Expo will host two sessions from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m. General admission to the event is $35 while a VIP ticket (which gives you early access to the event) costs $45. Ticket info can be found here.

will host two sessions from and to the event is while a (which gives you early access to the event) costs Ticket info can be found here. Musical performances: Supporting talent: MoChester at 3 p.m. and Shine at 4:30 p.m. Headliners: Zac Brown Tribute Band at 6 p.m.



For a full look at the entire schedule, as well as parking and a map of the festival grounds, check out our Lilac Festival visitors’ guide here.