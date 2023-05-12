ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 2023 Rochester Lilac Festival has returned to Highland Park — and News 8 is here to cover each of the 10 days of the festival.

Throughout the days of the festival, we will be posting special activities and musical performances that you can expect on this day of the festival.

John Kucko was at Highland Park this morning taking pictures of the lilacs one week before the Rochester Lilac Festival (News 8 WROC/John Kucko)

Here is what to expect on the opening day! — Friday, May 12, 2023:

An opening ceremony will kick off the festival, with an unveiling of this year’s Lilac Festival poster and a speech from producer Jeff Springut , Monroe County Executive Adam Bello , and others. The ceremony will start from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Musical performances (VIP Tickets can be purchased here): Supporting talent: Personal Blend at 4:00 p.m. and Sneezy at 5:30 p.m. Headliners: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at 7:00 p.m.



For a full look at the entire schedule, as well as parking and a map of the festival grounds, check out our Lilac Festival visitors’ guide here.