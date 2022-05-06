Editor’s note: This parade will be live-streamed on this page at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 124th edition of the Rochester Lilac Festival officially begins Friday.
The Lilac Festival Parade will take place Saturday morning to help kickstart the festivities for opening weekend. The parade will air on WROC-TV and be live-streamed on this page. We’ll also have a full recording of the parade on this page after the live event ends, just in case you miss it.
The theme of this year’s Lilac Festival Parade is Unity and it will feature more than 2,500 participants. Upon the parade’s completion, there will also be a Big Sing event. New in 2022, the concert at Highland Park will feature 200 gospel singers from across Monroe County.
The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on South Avenue and Science Parkway. From there it travels north on South Avenue to Highland Avenue where it turns south past the lilac gardens before ending at the corner of Highland Avenue and Goodman Street.
Bleacher seating will be located next to the grandstand on Highland Avenue.
Weekend shuttle services will begin at 8:30 a.m. with parking available at the four Lilac Festival Park lots. More information on festival parking is listed below.
2022 Lilac Festival Lineup
- 209th Western Region Corp. of Cadets
- Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
- Albion High School Purple Eagles Marching Band
- Barbie Club of Rochester
- Blue Star Mothers NY8
- Brightstar German Shepherd Rescue
- Bristol Mountain
- Brockport High School March Band
- Civil Air Patrol, ROC Squadron
- Damascus Shrine
- East Bloomfield-Holcomb FD
- Excelsior Brigade of Fifes and Drums
- Finger Lakes Classic Buick Club
- Flour City Fear Men’s Roller Derby
- Foodlink & Wegmans
- Gates Chili High School Marching Band
- Gates Keystone Club Police Pipe and Drum
- Gates to Recovery
- Grand Marshal Chris Lillis
- Grease Paint Alley Clowns
- Greece Athena, ROC Early High School
- Greece Marching Band
- Intern United Miss New York
- Judge Lee
- Leadership Academy
- LeRoy Marching Knights
- Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
- Monroe County Airport
- Monroe County Legislature Democratic Caucus
- Monroe County Parks Bus
- Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office
- Pathchen Briggs VFW Post 307
- Pembroke Marching Dragons
- Prattsburg Viking Marching Band
- Priem Time Brass Marching Band
- Raj Le Stable
- Reynolds Batter
- Rince Na Tirana Irish Dancers
- ROC Builders and Construction Trade Council
- Rochester Animal Services
- Rochester area Junior Roller Debry
- Rochester Corvette Club
- Rochester Early College Int. ROTC
- Rochester Fire Department
- Rochester Gay Men’s Choir
- Rochester Police Department Mounted Patrol
- Rochester Police Department Emergency Response Vehicles
- Royal Promise Productions
- Sisters by Sash
- Susan B. Anthony House
- The 501st Legions and Rebels Legion
- The All In Brass Band
- The Hitman Brass Band
- The Mark Time Marches
- The Pride of Rochester Marching Band
- T-Mobile
- Vanderstyne
- Vietnam Veterans Chan. 20
- White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corp.
Parade lineup is listed in alphabetical order and is subject to change.