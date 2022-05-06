Editor’s note: This parade will be live-streamed on this page at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 124th edition of the Rochester Lilac Festival officially begins Friday.

The Lilac Festival Parade will take place Saturday morning to help kickstart the festivities for opening weekend. The parade will air on WROC-TV and be live-streamed on this page. We’ll also have a full recording of the parade on this page after the live event ends, just in case you miss it.

The theme of this year’s Lilac Festival Parade is Unity and it will feature more than 2,500 participants. Upon the parade’s completion, there will also be a Big Sing event. New in 2022, the concert at Highland Park will feature 200 gospel singers from across Monroe County.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on South Avenue and Science Parkway. From there it travels north on South Avenue to Highland Avenue where it turns south past the lilac gardens before ending at the corner of Highland Avenue and Goodman Street.

Bleacher seating will be located next to the grandstand on Highland Avenue. The parade will be live-streamed on this page.

Weekend shuttle services will begin at 8:30 a.m. with parking available at the four Lilac Festival Park lots. More information on festival parking is listed below.

Looking for other things to do at this year’s Lilac Festival? Check out our in-depth visitor’s guide for maps, events, concerts, vendors, and more.

2022 Lilac Festival Lineup

209th Western Region Corp. of Cadets

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

Albion High School Purple Eagles Marching Band

Barbie Club of Rochester

Blue Star Mothers NY8

Brightstar German Shepherd Rescue

Bristol Mountain

Brockport High School March Band

Civil Air Patrol, ROC Squadron

Damascus Shrine

East Bloomfield-Holcomb FD

Excelsior Brigade of Fifes and Drums

Finger Lakes Classic Buick Club

Flour City Fear Men’s Roller Derby

Foodlink & Wegmans

Gates Chili High School Marching Band

Gates Keystone Club Police Pipe and Drum

Gates to Recovery

Grand Marshal Chris Lillis

Grease Paint Alley Clowns

Greece Athena, ROC Early High School

Greece Marching Band

Intern United Miss New York

Judge Lee

Leadership Academy

LeRoy Marching Knights

Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Monroe County Airport

Monroe County Legislature Democratic Caucus

Monroe County Parks Bus

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter

Monroe County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Pathchen Briggs VFW Post 307

Pembroke Marching Dragons

Prattsburg Viking Marching Band

Priem Time Brass Marching Band

Raj Le Stable

Reynolds Batter

Rince Na Tirana Irish Dancers

ROC Builders and Construction Trade Council

Rochester Animal Services

Rochester area Junior Roller Debry

Rochester Corvette Club

Rochester Early College Int. ROTC

Rochester Fire Department

Rochester Gay Men’s Choir

Rochester Police Department Mounted Patrol

Rochester Police Department Emergency Response Vehicles

Royal Promise Productions

Sisters by Sash

Susan B. Anthony House

The 501st Legions and Rebels Legion

The All In Brass Band

The Hitman Brass Band

The Mark Time Marches

The Pride of Rochester Marching Band

T-Mobile

Vanderstyne

Vietnam Veterans Chan. 20

White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corp.

Parade lineup is listed in alphabetical order and is subject to change.