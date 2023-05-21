ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual 5k and 10k at Highland Park kicked off on Sunday — celebrating the last day of the Lilac Festival.

The 5k started at 8 a.m. and the 10k at 9:30 a.m.

Some were there to run, but there was plenty of support on the sidelines as well.

Champion Academy had youth volunteers present at the races. They helped with the set-up, handed out water, and provided medals to the winners.

Participants in the race were grateful to have nice weather on their side.

“I feel great,” Michelle Seyler, a resident of Rochester and participant in the 10k race said. “You know, the weather is gorgeous, and it was really nice to be running out here today.”

Some runners came from outside of Rochester to join in on some friendly competition.

“We fancy ourselves as a competitive team,” The Bunny Gang, a running group from Buffalo said. “So, we came here to be part of the competition and we’re taking in the lilacs while we’re here.”

The festival also closed out with the last chance to experience the Lilac Health & Wellness Expo and the wide range of artwork at Art in the Park. Some final musical performances sent off the festival as well, including, Head to the Roots, Vintage Pistol, and Into the Now.