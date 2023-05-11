ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jenny Lomaglio with Rochester Events will be at Highland Park at 4:30 Friday morning finishing set up for the 125th Lilac Festival. She said to expect record crowds.

“The weather looks great and I think people are really out of the COVID funk,” she said.

So much so that Lomaglio is anticipating 500-thousand people. It’s one reason why Andy Mausolf from Pennsylvania decided to market his spreadable bacon here.

“We put a half-pound of real bacon in every jar.” Mausolf said there are six flavors and the next ten days are the perfect time for you to try.

Andy Mausolf has a spreadable bacon tent

If you want something with lower cholesterol, there are always the Mediterranean staples, with Baruch Sontag and his team serving gyros and, “Bourbon Chicken over rice… we try to mix it up.” Okay, not strictly Mediterranean, but hey, options, right?

And options not just with food. If you’re finally ready to cut the cable cord and get a satellite dish, there’s a tent ready to talk to you.

“Dish Network, okay? What we are is a satellite company,” said Anthony Cseora betting Dish is best these days.

Cigar-chomping Patsy has a ton of stuffed toys for folks to win, his tent was full of Super Mario Brothers, Spongebob, and the like. But he said the hottest thing right now is some… thing… called ‘Huggy Wuggy’. “It’s almost like a monster-looking Muppet,” he said.

Patsy shows News 8 a Huggy-Wuggy

But really, the food is a major draw, diets be darned. “Corn dogs, all the way, (and) fried Oreos,” said Luis and Kelsey.

And for some college guys News 8 ran into, you’d figure they’d be ready to party and stuff themselves with burgers and fries, sweets and treats… they’re actually not here for that.

“I’m actually allergic to most of that stuff… so (it’s) mostly the flowers, I’m sorry,” said UR graduate Zeech.

Ditto for his buddies. “(I’m here) mostly the flowers, we haven’t been able to come because of COVID,” said UR graduate Andre.

“I actually didn’t know there was anything here other than the flowers,” said UR graduate Nick.