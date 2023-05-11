ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester issued a notice to drivers about road closures Saturday due to the 2023 Lilac Festival parade.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Avenue and Science Parkway. It will move northbound along South Avenue, turning eastbound on Highland Avenue and ending at South Goodman Street.

Road closures begin before the parade, with setup starting at 8:00 a.m. on Science Parkway. South Avenue will close to traffic between Elmwood Avenue and East Henrietta Road at 9:15 a.m. Booth Street, Warren Street, Rosemont Street, and Fort Terrace will reopen as the parade passes.

Street parking along the parade route will not be allowed.

The Lilac Festival begins Friday, May 12 and runs through Sunday, May 21 at Highland Park. Click here for a look at what visitors can expect.