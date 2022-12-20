ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Lilac Festival has released the dates for Spring 2023 as the festival is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Next year, the festival is returning to the traditional ten days of entertainment — between May 12 through May 21, thousands of visitors will be able to experience new and returning entertainment as they enjoy the many lilacs across Highland Park.

According to Lilac Festival organizers, this year’s festival announced over 100 live music performances, over 300 arts and crafts vendors, a variety of family-friendly activities, and — of course — lilacs!

“Sharing the festival’s 2023 dates before the holidays helps thousands of families start their planning early and provides the opportunity to give the gift of unforgettable experiences this holiday season,” said Jeff Springut, producer of the Lilac Festival. “This festival will be one for the record books, with national weekday headliners and special anniversary collectibles to be announced over the next several months to honor this historic year.”

The following events will take place on each date:

May 12: Opening ceremonies kick off the festival, as well as a celebration of 125 years of the Lilac Festival.

May 12, 15, 16, 17, and 18: Lunch specials.

May 13, 14, 20, and 21: Art in the Park — A juried show featuring the works of a variety of artists from across the nation. Those who were the hands-on makers of their art can participate. Applications for the event are coming soon.

May 13: Wine Tasting Expo — The Wine Tasting Expo returns this year. Attendees can sample various wines and buy bottles of wine. A valid ID is required to attend. The Lilac Parade — Over 2,500 people are performing in the 2023 Lilac Parade — featuring 20 marching bands, dancers, mascots, and Damascus mini cars. The parade will begin on South Avenue to Highland Avenue before ending at the corner of Highland Ave. and Goodman Street.

May 14: Craft Beer Expo — Over 40 breweries, craft cider makers, and distilleries will be featuring their products at the Craft Beer Expo. The expo will also feature lawn games, an award ceremony, and food vendors. A valid ID is required to attend.

May 17: Senior’s Day

May 20-21: Health & Wellness Experience — The Lilac Health & Wellness Experience is returning for its second year at the festival. Located in the Special Events Tent, visitors can buy nutritional and wellness products and be educated on wellness, weight loss, beauty, etc.

May 21: Lilac 5K and 10K — This year’s course for the Lilac Festival’s 5k and 10k runs will take place throughout Brighton — beginning and ending at Highland Park. A post-race party will also be held with live music and refreshments. Those looking to participate can register here. Dunkin’ Dash: Presented by Dunkin, the Dunkin Dash is for visitors of all ages. Participants will receive a T-shirt and a donut. Registration is available here.



Those looking to be vendors at the festival can register on the Lilac Festival’s website.