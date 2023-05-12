ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 125th Rochester Lilac Festival is set to start celebrating Spring on May 12, with its final day on Sunday, May 21. The festival will be open each day from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Last week, News 8 caught up with current Lilac Festival Producer Jeff Springut to talk about the history of the festival since flowers were first planted in 1892, and how it has progressed over the years.

Below is footage from past Lilac Festivals — starting back from 1963:

1963:

Springut says the festival saw an extension to a 10-day length in the 1970s. He adds this was around the time that more people started to come see the lilacs, and also when more got planted.

1971:

1986:

1998: